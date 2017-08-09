UB slams the brakes on weekend ‘party bus’



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The University at Buffalo is putting the brakes on a late night weekend shuttle bus between its north and south campuses. The shuttle, also nicknamed the “drunk bus,” by angry neighbors, has been a source of frustration for years.

UB officials made that announcement to a neighborhood block club Tuesday night, and now many University Heights homeowners, like Gary Lobley, seem to be taking a wait-and-see attitude about the shuttle bus shakeup.

“All the buses that was coming through, like last year–those kids were just jumping off the bus every 15-20 minutes.”

Their neighborhood, adjacent to UB’s South Campus, is the main attraction for off-campus parties, and with the start of UB’s school year just around the corner, many homeowners in University Heights are feeling optimistic about the late night parties becoming less destructive.

Lobley gives university officials credit for taking the issues more seriously, this year, “UB is trying to work with us to keep the students safe, for number one, and the quality of life for us.”

While the party buses might be over, other shuttle routes between the two campuses are expanding, taking students to other destinations around town.

UB senior Alexander Johns points out, many students have their own cars, and with ride sharing like Uber here in Buffalo, they will party—especially the fraternities and sororities during their “rush” period, when they recruit new members—but it will require more effort.

“It is going to have to entail us going further, like doing rush rides, or picking kids up from North (Campus) to get them to come to South (Campus) on weekends, which is not the end of the world.”

Robley says, he does not mind the parties so much, “but after a certain time turn it down, get up the next morning, pick up your cups. Just do not walk by them the next day and kick them like they are not there. We are just trying to get respect.”