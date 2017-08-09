Uber Zone announced for New Era Field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pegula Sports and Entertainment is making it easier for fans to find their Uber driver after a Buffalo Bills game.

The organization announced New Era Field’s Uber Zone on Wednesday morning.

The place to get picked up by your driver will be just outside the stadium, on the southeast corner of Abbott and Big Tree roads. If you forget, the location can be found in a special in-app feature.

Use of the zone will begin during the night of the Bills’ preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

“We have teamed with Uber to celebrate the start of the season with a great deal for our fans,” Erica Muhleman, Pegula Sports and Entertainment’s executive vice president of business development, said. “New Uber riders can get their first ride, up to $15, for free by using the code BUFFALOBILLS15 when they sign up to ride.”

An Uber Zone for the KeyBank Center will be announced at a later time.