Knife-wielding Ohio man arrested in Niagara Falls, body of dead woman found in car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WIVB) – A Youngtown, Ohio man was taken into custody in Niagara Falls this evening after a woman’s body was found inside of a silver Chevy Malibu in a parking lot.

Niagara Falls Police took JeShawn Elliot into custody about fifteen minutes after the vehicle was located in the city parking lot across from Tony Roma’s. Elliot reportedly lunged at police wielding a knife. He was tasered.

Youngstown Police had taken a call from someone claiming to be Elliot’s brother around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man said that Elliot had told him he had just stabbed his girlfriend and was headed to Niagara Falls to commit suicide.

Niagara Falls Police Chief Brian Dalporto declined to provide details about how the woman died, but said that the medical examiner had determined she had been dead for at least 12 hours.

They believe the suspect was headed to Goat Island.

Niagara Falls Police are not yet able to confirm the identity of the victim. The girlfriend, Anvia Mickens, had had a missing person’s report filled out for her by her mother. Youngstown Police put out a nationwide pick-up on the suspect.