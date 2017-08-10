All animal cruelty charges against Marineland Canada dropped

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. (WIVB) – The Canadian Crown has dropped 11 animal cruelty charges against Marineland Canada Thursday.

The Crown dropped the charges, stating that it was not in the public’s best interest to prosecute Marineland, citing potential court costs as a reason.

Last Chance for Animals, an international non-profit dedicated to ending animal exploitation, conducted a five-month investigation into the theme park in 2016, culminating in the group filing five counts of animal cruelty against the park in Nov. 2016 and another six in Jan. 2017. The charges were filed under Ontario’s SPCA Act.

If the case had moved forward, Marineland’s board of directors could have faced a $60,000 fine, up to two years in jail, and a lifetime ban on owning animals.