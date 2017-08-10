Amherst Police searching for four suspects in Sheridan Drive larceny

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are looking for four suspects regarding a larceny from a Sheridan Drive store last month.

The larceny occurred at 4:50 p.m. July 24. Pictured in the security footage are four people police would like to identify.

Suspect 1 is described as a black male about 50 years old, 6’2″, 155 lbs., bald, and wearing a black jacket and green shorts.

Suspect 2 is described as a black female, 5’7″, 160 lbs., about 25 years old, wearing a hat and a pink shirt.

Suspect 3 is described as a black female, about 27 years old, 5’7″, 130 lbs., wearing a white shirt and a pink hat.

Suspect 4 is described as a black female, about 27 years old, 5’7″, 165 lbs., wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has any information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 689-1336 or email to tips@apdny.org or text to 562-TIPS and reference AMH 17-742487-TWa.