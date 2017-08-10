Attention Dachshund owners: Wiener dogs sought for Batavia Downs’ Wiener Dog races

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Calling all wiener dogs!

Batavia Downs officials are reporting a shortage of Dachshund entrants into the Wiener Dog races, which will be held in conjunction with their annual Family Fun day to be held on the track Sunday afternoon, Aug. 27.

All entered dogs will receive a doggy gift bag courtesy of Genesee Feeds.

The owners of participating dogs will receive free gaming play, and the top three in the championship race receive clubhouse buffet certificates and additional Free Play for the gaming floor.

The winner’s total prize package including the gaming free play is valued at $200.

Dachshund owners wishing to participate should call Batavia Downs’ Wiener Dog race coordinator Arna Tygart at 585-343-3750 ext. 6437 and leave a message.

The races are limited to the first 80 dogs that register.