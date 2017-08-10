ATV driver charged with DWI following accident

CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 21-year-old Concord man was charged with driving while intoxicated following an ATV rollover accident near a resident on Davis Hill early Thursday morning.

According to Erie County Sheriff’s reports, an ATV operated by Devon Morlok, 21, of Concord, rolled over around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. Morlok and his 16-year-old female passenger were injured. Morlok suffered a head injury and was taken to ECMC for treatment. The passenger suffered an injury to the pelvis region and a shoulder injury- she was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Morlok was charged with DWI and four ATV violations including speeding, reckless driving, and not wearing a helmet.

He was released on tickets for a future court date.

