ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Football is back in Buffalo.

The Bills start their preseason Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings at New Era Field.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Head Coach Sean McDermott said we can expect to see the starters play for about a quarter

If you want to go, there were about 4,000 tickets still available as of Thursday morning, and you can get one for two dollars.