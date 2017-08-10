BUFFALO POLICE: Arrest made in overnight crash on 198

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police have arrested a Buffalo male in connection with an overnight crash on Route 198 which resulted in two vehicles catching fire near Grant Street.

Taylor Jones III, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested and charged with DWI and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m.

Buffalo Police say a vehicle was traveling westbound on 198 when it struck a parked construction vehicle.

Both vehicles caught on fire. Buffalo Fire was called to the scene to put out the flames.

Authorities say that the driver fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later by Buffalo Police.

No injuries were reported.

