Clarence taking steps to keep coyotes at bay



CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Clarence is taking action to limit contact between people and coyotes, as reports of coyote sightings have increased over the last few weeks, and a dog was nearly killed in an attack last week.

Town officials are trying to help folks understand coyotes are not necessarily the enemy.

Town Supervisior Patrick Casilio is approaching Clarence’s coyote issue on two fronts: 1.) educate folks on peacefully co-existing with the wild animals, and 2.) they are asking the DEC about using the hunting season to control the population.

“To try and add coyotes to the nuisance list. We have a permit, right now, for deer, and to extend the hunting season for coyotes into deer season–they seem to be more prevalent, and out, during the colder months.”

Casilio also wants to establish an educational program, with advocates on behalf of the coyote, such as the SPCA, to educate the public on how to live with coyotes.

The town is passing out educational notices to residents in the area of Clarence Center where most of the sightings have been reported, and where a pet dog was nearly killed in a daytime coyote attack.

Casilio said coyotes are generally nocturnal animals, but they are guided by their food sources, “They are out at night because they are getting their food at night–raccoons and skunks. If they are out during the day, they have a food source in somebody’s backyard.”

The town supervisor points out, sometimes the food source is actually supplied by the homeowners themselves, “Even if you have a birdfeeder in your yard, that can be a food source for coyotes, whether it is the birdseed or the animals eating out of the birdfeeder.”

Clarence highway crews have also been out in the woods, removing natural dams in Ransom Creek, which could be acting as bridges between the forest and residential areas.

But Casilio points out, coyotes can be beneficial by feeding on the real nuisances, such as mice, raccoons, and skunks.