Copper cups could poison Moscow Mule drinkers

LOS ANGELES (WIVB) — When making a Moscow Mule, many bartenders use cups that look like copper, but are actually stainless steel.

There is a concern about actual copper cups. They could poison drinkers.

According to health officials, the acid in the Moscow Mule cocktail can leech out the copper metal, and once it’s swallowed, it can cause stomach pains, unpleasant trips to the bathroom, or worse.

Our CBS affiliate in Los Angeles spoke with customers at one bar, who appreciated the heads up, but they don’t plan to change their drinking habits.

Mary Anne Turner, a bar patron, said “It’s just another thing that Americans are freaking out about. We just…we panic about everything.”

Because Moscow Mules are the new “it” drink around the nation, health officials thought this was the time to spread the warning.

Nickel or stainless steel mugs are both fine to use.