Erie County legislator introduces Made In America Act

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A law being proposed would require Erie County to “buy American.”

The goal is to help local business owners.

Erie County Legislator Ted Morton introduced the Made In America Act.

It would require Erie County to use American-made goods and services in any contract that’s more than $10,000.

This would be similar to the state’s Buy American Act. The law requires road and bridge projects to be done with American iron and steel.

Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce President John Chmarney said “Some things like racking systems for fire engines are made in Lancaster. They’re good enough to go on the USS Ford, the new aircraft carrier, all equipped with performance advantage products made in Lancaster. Maybe the fire trucks in Erie County could use some of that.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz would still have to sign off on the plan. It would then go to Erie County voters for their approval.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s