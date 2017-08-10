Erie County legislator introduces Made In America Act

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A law being proposed would require Erie County to “buy American.”

The goal is to help local business owners.

Erie County Legislator Ted Morton introduced the Made In America Act.

It would require Erie County to use American-made goods and services in any contract that’s more than $10,000.

This would be similar to the state’s Buy American Act. The law requires road and bridge projects to be done with American iron and steel.

Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce President John Chmarney said “Some things like racking systems for fire engines are made in Lancaster. They’re good enough to go on the USS Ford, the new aircraft carrier, all equipped with performance advantage products made in Lancaster. Maybe the fire trucks in Erie County could use some of that.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz would still have to sign off on the plan. It would then go to Erie County voters for their approval.