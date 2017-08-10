Jet Blue flight diverted to Buffalo after crew members become ill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jet Blue flight on its way to San Diego from Boston was diverted to Buffalo tonight after several crew members became ill.

Jet Blue flight 19 landed at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport at about 7 p.m. After landing safely, the pilot and two flight attendants were taken to ECMC for observation. They had complained of dizziness.

All 126 passengers vacated the plane.

A second plane was brought in and departed at about 10 p.m. en route to San Diego.

An investigation into the cause is underway.

 

