Jet Blue flight diverted to Buffalo after crew members become ill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jet Blue flight on its way to San Diego from Boston was diverted to Buffalo tonight after several crew members became ill.

Jet Blue flight 19 landed at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport at about 7 p.m. After landing safely, the pilot and two flight attendants were taken to ECMC for observation. They had complained of dizziness.

All 126 passengers vacated the plane.

Three crew members taken to ECMC for dizziness, passengers are scheduled to depart Buffalo around 2200 hours on a backup plane. — NFTA Transit Police (@tapd1404) August 10, 2017

A second plane was brought in and departed at about 10 p.m. en route to San Diego.

An investigation into the cause is underway.