New harbor seal pup named Zara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new harbor seal pup born at the Aquarium of Niagara will be called Zara.

The aquarium made the announcement on Thursday morning.

On July 13, the pup was born to eight-year-old Zoey, who has been at the aquarium since 2012.

“The pup is 100 percent healthy and weighs 46 pounds, and will continue to grow quickly,” the aquarium said last week.

Thursday, they said “Harbor seal pups wean between 4 to 6 weeks. Zara is entering that stage soon and her next milestone will be eating fish and developing a trusting relationship with the trainers.”

The option for her name was Dill, but after a vote, Zara was announced as the winner.

The idea for the name Dill came from the pup’s father, Pickles. Zara is for the pup’s mother.