Niagara County Legislature calls for full investigation into black sludge released into Niagara River

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County Legislature is calling for a full investigation after black sludge spilled into the Niagara River July 29.

The legislature called Thursday night for an investigation from the New York State Attorney General, Niagara County District Attorney, and the EPA. Those investigations could possibly lead to criminal charges.

The Niagara Falls Water Board said last week that two workers who were manning a pump at the Wastewater Treatment Plant let it run longer than it was supposed to- causing dark sludge to build up in the river and creating a bad smell for neighbors and tourists.