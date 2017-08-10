Peeling plates? Get them replaced

(WIVB) – Are your plates peeling?

The Village of Kenmore Police Department said on their Facebook page Monday that the NYSDMV is aware that some older license plates mat show delamination (peeling) of their printed coating.

License plates that are peeling should be exchanged for a new set of license plates free of charge. Plates that are showing natural use, fading, chips, or crash damage are not eligible for a free exchange.

To request a new set of plates, visit a DMV office or contact the custom plates unit at 1-518-402-4838 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. A telephone representative will walk you through the process. Anyone requesting new plates will be asked to submit a picture of the peeling plates.