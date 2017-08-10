Suburban Rochester woman charged with using barbell to kill 69-year-old boyfriend

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve charged a woman with killing her 69-year-old boyfriend with a barbell weight inside his suburban Rochester home.

Police in the town of Greece say Wednesday that 40-year-old Cynthia Whitaker, of Greece, was charged with manslaughter in the death of Michael Taylor.

Investigators say the two were arguing inside Taylor’s home near the Lake Ontario shoreline when she tossed a barbell weight that hit him in the head.

Police say Taylor’s son found his father’s body Tuesday when he went to the home to check on him. Officers say Taylor was found in the kitchen along with a “fair amount of blood.”

Whitaker is being held in the Monroe County Jail on $250,000 bail after pleading not guilty at her arraignment. It couldn’t be learned from prosecutors if she had a lawyer.