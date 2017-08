BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo has welcomed a baby addax.

The young animal was born on May 31 to mother Kay, 4, and 8-year-old father Bakari.

Keepers at The Buffalo Zoo say the addax is doing great, but they need some help naming her.

The options are:

Kaba — a mix of the parents’ names

Barakoa — a Swahili word for mask

Suhailah — a North African name meaning “gentle soul”

You can pick your favorite name here.