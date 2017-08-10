Tonawanda Police stop burglary in progress

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda Police thwarted a burglary in progress Wednesday night after receiving reports from a neighbor who said that she observed suspicious people outside with flashlights.

Officers who arrived on scene found broken glass, a door that was forced open, and the glow of flashlights in the second floor of the home.

Inside, the officers located two 18-year-old men hiding in a closet.

Both suspects were arrested for burglary, possession of burglary tools, larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The suspects were arraigned in Tonawanda Town Court. They are scheduled to return to court Aug. 15 for a felony hearing.

 

 

