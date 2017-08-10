UB basketball player accused of strangling woman faces new charge

Contributed Photo

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A University at Buffalo basketball player is facing a new charge after getting arrested last month.

Quate McKinzie was accused of trying to strangle a woman. Following his arrest, his bail was set at $15,000.

Additional charges were filed against him after his initial arrest, and he remained in custody on no bail.

He faces charges of Strangulation, Assault, Obstruction of Breathing, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Witness Intimidation, Aggravated Harassment and Disobeying a Court Mandate.

In addition to those charges, McKinzie was also accused of Criminal Contempt. Authorities say he violated a court order to not contact the victim by calling her numerous times.

UB said McKinzie is “suspended indefinitely” from the team.

“We expect all students to serve as community citizens both on and off-campus,” the school said.

McKinzie will be back in Tonawanda City Court on Aug. 17.

