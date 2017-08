WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) — A new Wegmans is going to open in Washington D.C., but this one will be underground.

Wegmans representative Michelle Mehaffy says underground stores are more common in larger cities, calling them “a way to maximize space in a building.”

Mehaffy said D.C. is “a great location” to open a new store, and this particular one will be under the Fannie Mae headquarters.

The project was taken on by Roadside Development.

It is not clear when the store will open.