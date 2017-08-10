Up to 135 Applebee’s Restaurants to close

(WIVB) – Applebee’s will be closing between 105 and 135 restaurants, the chain’s parent company DineEquity announced in a report released Thursday.

This revises the company’s previous plan to shutter 40 to 60 restaurants.

DineEquity hasn’t released a list of restaurants which will close yet, but states that “the expected closures will be based on several criteria, including franchisee profitability, operational results and meeting our brand quality standards.”

There are currently nine Applebee’s locations in Western New York.

DineEquity also owns IHOP. Revised expectations for the chain include closing 20 to 25 restaurants, compared with earlier expectations to close approximately 18 restaurants.

The company is also looking to develop between 80 and 95 IHOP restaurants globally, “the majority of which” are expected to be domestic openings.

The entire report can be viewed here.