Williamsville schools may remove class ranking

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Will there be no more valedictorians in the Williamsville Central School District?

The school board is considering a move away from ranking students by the strength of their grades.

The proposal that the school board is considering would eliminate class rankings.

School board members debated about what it would be replaced with.

Another issue is whether class ranking systems like theirs make it harder for some students to get into college.

School board member Suzanne Van Sice said “Class rank right now in Williamsville is becoming a hindrance to a child’s admission, and it shouldn’t be that way.”

Another board member, Kurt Venator, said “These students will be graduating high school, and take on jobs in which their livelihoods, their promotions, their income will be based on performance-based metrics.”