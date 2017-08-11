2 new Starbucks products are grocery store exclusives

By Published: Updated:
(Images courtesy of Starbucks)

SEATTLE, Wash. (WIVB) — Starbucks announced on Thursday that two new products of theirs will exclusively be in grocery stores.

They did not reveal the return date of their Pumpkin Spice Latte, but a ready-to-drink version of that product, and their new Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee were announced.

This past June, Starbucks launched a ready-to-drink Iced Latte, which was inspired by their Caffe Latte — a customer favorite. The ready-to-drink version of their Pumpkin Spice Latte will be in grocery stores later this month.

Bottles contain 14 fluid ounces of the drink.

The new Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee is already available.

“Starbucks first launched the handcrafted Pumpkin Spice Latte at stores in 2003 and this fan-favorite beverage has since become Starbucks most popular seasonal beverage of all time,” the company said.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s