2 new Starbucks products are grocery store exclusives

SEATTLE, Wash. (WIVB) — Starbucks announced on Thursday that two new products of theirs will exclusively be in grocery stores.

They did not reveal the return date of their Pumpkin Spice Latte, but a ready-to-drink version of that product, and their new Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee were announced.

This past June, Starbucks launched a ready-to-drink Iced Latte, which was inspired by their Caffe Latte — a customer favorite. The ready-to-drink version of their Pumpkin Spice Latte will be in grocery stores later this month.

Bottles contain 14 fluid ounces of the drink.

The new Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee is already available.

“Starbucks first launched the handcrafted Pumpkin Spice Latte at stores in 2003 and this fan-favorite beverage has since become Starbucks most popular seasonal beverage of all time,” the company said.