Amherst institute is first place where drug to treat ALS will be available

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people with ALS became the first patients in the country to receive a new treatment.

The Dent Neurologic Institute’s Infusion Center is the first place in the U.S. where a drug called Radicava will be available.

This is the first treatment approved by the FDA, specifically for ALS, in 22 years.

“This is really significant, Neurologist Dr. Jonathon Katz said. “This drug took us out of a slumber and showed us there are potential cures out there.”

The disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It can lead to lost muscle control, total paralysis and even death.

Neurologists found Radicava can slow the progression of the disease by 33 percent.

Just recently, Dunkirk police officer Matthew Hazelton died after a battle with ALS.