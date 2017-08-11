Bills fans weigh in on trading Watkins to the Rams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many Bills fans woke up Friday morning to hear shocking news.

The Bills traded wide receiver and fan favorite Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams. The trade comes less than 24 hours after Watkins played in the first preseason game of the year.

“I was surprised, very surprised, I was sad at first, I love him,” said Ashley Bauer, Bills fan.

“I thought it was actually a pretty fair trade so I was excited about it,” said Brad Hopkins, Bills fan.

Watkins left quite an impression on fans during his three years in Buffalo. Although, several fans told News 4 he won’t be remembered by just his catches.

“All his injuries and not staying on the field, so that would be the most thing I’ll remember about him and how he really didn’t perform like we wanted him to,” said Hopkins.

“Unfortunately, I’m going to remember the injuries. Sammy’s missed a lot of games in the last few years and injuries really hampered him,” said Ben Dicesare, Bills fan.

With a new head coach and general manager this year, the Bills truly seem to be entering a “new era.”

“I think it will be interesting, I think it will be a rebuilding year, like a true rebuilding year,” said Bauer.

“I think the bills are trying to stack up on picks to trade up for a quarterback next year,” said Dicesare.

No matter what the roster will look like for game one or game 16, fans seem to have mixed opinions of how the season will pan out.

“They were projected to win six games, they’re probably going to win the same amount of six games,” said Christopher Broadbent, Bills fan.

“I hope we make great strides, but I think playoffs are next season, not this season,” said Bauer.

“I hope we go to the Superbowl, we’re going all the way,” said Sam Sciolino, Bills fan.

The next preseason game will be in Philadelphia on August 17.