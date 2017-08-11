Major shakeup at One Bills Drive

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills made two major trades Friday afternoon.

The biggest was the wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a 2018 6th round draft pick being traded to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2nd round pick in next year’s draft.

Watkins appeared in 37 games for the Bills with 153 catches and 17 touchdowns. His time as a Bill was plagued by injury.

Gaines is 25 years old and has been a starter for the Rams since 2014. He missed the entire season in 2015, but returned to play in 10 games in 2016.

In the other big move was a trade between the Bills and Eagles. Former Bills 2nd round pick Ronald Darby was sent to Philly for wide receiver Jordan Matthews, a former second round pick himself. In addition the Bills picked up the Eagles 2018 third round pick.

Matthews has played in 46 career games compiling 225 catches and 19 touchdowns.

The extra draft picks means the Bills have two picks in each of the first three rounds of the 2018 NFL draft.