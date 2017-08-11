Bridesmaids ditch bouquets for rescue pups at Buffalo wedding

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Instead of bouquets, bridesmaids in Ken and Katie’s Friday wedding carried a slightly more cuddly accessory.

Each of the bridesmaids carried a dog at the Hotel Henry wedding, as part of an effort to raise awareness about rescuing and adopting dogs.

“If 150 people had to look at me and pay attention to me, I was going to make sure to get my message of how important rescue is,” Katie said.

The new bride works with Educatable Rescue, a group that tries to break down stereotypes about so-called “bully-breeds”.

Her husband said he didn’t know about the stunt until the last minute.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s