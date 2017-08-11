Bridesmaids ditch bouquets for rescue pups at Buffalo wedding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Instead of bouquets, bridesmaids in Ken and Katie’s Friday wedding carried a slightly more cuddly accessory.

Each of the bridesmaids carried a dog at the Hotel Henry wedding, as part of an effort to raise awareness about rescuing and adopting dogs.

“If 150 people had to look at me and pay attention to me, I was going to make sure to get my message of how important rescue is,” Katie said.

The new bride works with Educatable Rescue, a group that tries to break down stereotypes about so-called “bully-breeds”.

Her husband said he didn’t know about the stunt until the last minute.