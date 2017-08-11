Buffalo Zoo hosting birthday party for Koga the gorilla

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Koga, the Buffalo Zoo’s Western Lowland Gorilla, is turning 30 this Monday.

To celebrate, the Buffalo Zoo is throwing the 400 lbs. gorilla a birthday party- and inviting the community to join.

The party will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave.

The gorilla’s exhibit space will be decorated and Koga will receive presents.

Koga has been a resident of the Buffalo Zoo since 2007. He is father to three other gorillas at the zoo- Amari, Nyah, and Kayin.