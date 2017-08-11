Buffalo Zoo hosting birthday party for Koga the gorilla

By Published:
PHOTO COURTESY OF BUFFALO ZOO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Koga, the Buffalo Zoo’s Western Lowland Gorilla, is turning 30 this Monday.

To celebrate, the Buffalo Zoo is throwing the 400 lbs. gorilla a birthday party- and inviting the community to join.

The party will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave.

The gorilla’s exhibit space will be decorated and Koga will receive presents.

Koga has been a resident of the Buffalo Zoo since 2007. He is father to three other gorillas at the zoo- Amari, Nyah, and Kayin.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s