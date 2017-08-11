Driver arrested after crash that left bicyclist with critical injuries

Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A driver is facing a “slew of charges”, according to Cheektowaga Police, after they say he struck a bicyclist with his vehicle early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Shanley and Richards, across the street from Partner’s Pizza.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the bicycle that was hit on the ground. The vehicle involved, we’re told, was not there.

Pieces of the vehicle that were left on the ground after the crash helped police track it down. They impounded the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

Cheektowaga Police are working with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office to determine exactly what the driver will be charged with.

The bicyclist was rushed to ECMC with what were described as critical injuries.

Police have not released his identity at this point, nor have they released the name of the driver.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 for updates as we get more information.

