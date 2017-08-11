DWI arrests decreasing following first month of ridesharing

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fewer people are winding up in handcuffs after a night out drinking as both police and the district attorney are reporting seeing a drop in cases.

“There aren’t as many DWI arrests and that’s fantastic news,” said Trooper Jim O’Callaghan with the New York State Police.

The trooper says they usually see an increase month to month during the summer, which is seen in the 2016 numbers —  in June 2016, there were 93 DWI arrests increasing to 105 in July. This year, they’re decreasing – 86 in June to 80 in July.

“I wasn’t quite sure how it would come up because it’s so new here,” said the state trooper. “But within a month, there’s quite a decrease which is fantastic because that means fewer people are out on the roads driving while intoxicated.”

Other cities have seen similar results after having ridesharing arrive there too — and the opposite results after ridesharing disappeared.

That’s why the district attorney, John Flynn, is a big supporter of apps like Uber and Lyft.

“If you’re going out and going to have a few drinks, there’s no reason to drive,” said the D.A.

He’s encouraged seeing that fewer people are winding up as repeat DWI offenders — his office seeing a drop in felony DWI after the region’s first month with ridesharing.

“It’s the way of the future for preventing fatalities and drunk driving incidents,” said Flynn.

 

