BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – French rock band Phoenix is coming to Buffalo for 103.3 The Edge’s inaugural “Hrvst Festival”.

The event will also feature five other bans, which will be announced over the next week.

The festival will take place Oct. 14 at the Cumulus Festival Grounds, 50 James E. Casey.

Tickets go on sale today at ticketfly.com, 103.3 The Edge, and the After Dark Box Office at 630 Elmwood Ave. For more info, click here.