New York State Police issue more than 21,000 speeding tickets statewide during Speed Week

NEW YORK (WIVB) – New York State Police issued more than 21,000 speeding tickets statewide during this year’s “Speed Week” crackdown.

In Western New York, New York State Police issued 762 speeding tickets during the seven-day detail, from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8.

State Police in WNY also made 21 arrests for DWI, and issued 73 tickets for distracted driving, 109 for child restraint/seat belt issues, and nine for “Move Over” violations.

The Speed Week initiative is funded through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.