Oklahoma City Zoo introduces 24/7 Tiger Cub Cam

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WIVB) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is allowing anyone, anywhere to take a look at their tiger cubs.

This is being done through the Tiger Cub Cam, a webcam that gives a 24/7 look at the tigers as they grow up.

Three of the Sumatran tiger cubs were born to mother Lola on July 9. The fourth one was born a day later in Philadelphia, but did not come to Oklahoma until July 21. Her birth mother “lacked the maternal behavior to care for her, which is not uncommon among first-time mother tigers,” the zoo says.

They say “Lola is proving to be an excellent mother, showing strong maternal skills toward all four cubs.”

The six-year-old mother and the four cubs can be seen at this link.