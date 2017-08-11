Police dog opens gate with paw to rescue injured partner

CBS NEWS Published:
PHOTO/CBS

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A canine with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office saved a deputy who was fighting with a suspect, CBS Denver reports.

A sheriff’s deputy responded to a trespassing call around 1 a.m. on Saturday. While on the call, a man the deputy was talking to jumped a fence to get away.

The deputy ran after the man — later identified as 25-year-old Gabriel Steven Garcia — and became separated from his K-9 officer, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois named Lex. The two began fighting.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lex managed to unlatch a gate with his paw and come to the rescue of his handler. Garcia was subsequently apprehended and charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault in the attack on the deputy.

Garcia has been advised of his charges and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31, authorities said.

Lex has been with the department since February 2015. He is a certified narcotics and police patrol dog with the Colorado Police Canine Association and National Police Canine Association.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s