Sheriff: Man charged with another DWI after fleeing deputies

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Alden man is facing a number of charges after Erie County Sheriff’s deputies say he ran from them.

Friday, Scott Meyer, 23, was pulled over around 2:50 a.m. on Harris Hill Rd. in Clarence.

During the stop, deputies say Meyer ran away, leading to a foot chase.

He was found around 45 minutes later and taken into custody.

Meyer faces the following charges:

Felony DWI

Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing Governmental Administration

Circumventing and Interlock Device

The DWI charge is a felony because Meyer was previously convicted of DWI. His driver’s license had previously been revoked as part of a probation agreement.

Meyer was taken to the Erie County Holding Center.