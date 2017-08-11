Sheriff: Man charged with another DWI after fleeing deputies

By Published:

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Alden man is facing a number of charges after Erie County Sheriff’s deputies say he ran from them.

Friday, Scott Meyer, 23, was pulled over around 2:50 a.m. on Harris Hill Rd. in Clarence.

During the stop, deputies say Meyer ran away, leading to a foot chase.

He was found around 45 minutes later and taken into custody.

Meyer faces the following charges:

  • Felony DWI
  • Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Obstructing Governmental Administration
  • Circumventing and Interlock Device

The DWI charge is a felony because Meyer was previously convicted of DWI. His driver’s license had previously been revoked as part of a probation agreement.

Meyer was taken to the Erie County Holding Center.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s