State Police: Man living in vehicle tries to burn down house

ALMOND, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say a man tried to burn someone’s house down in Allegany County.

On Wednesday, the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to a house fire in Almond that fire crews determined to be suspicious.

Previously, a man named Gary Marvel, 74, bought a van and a farm tractor from the homeowner. Troopers say Marvel tried to return them at a later time, but the homeowner would not give him a refund.

After interviews with the homeowner and neighbors, Marvel was determined to be the suspect. State Police say he had been seen with items used to start a fire.

Marvel, who lives out of his vehicle, was found and arrested. After that, he was placed in the Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail.