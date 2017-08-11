Suspect arrested following Cheektowaga bank robbery

By Published: Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A female suspect was taken into custody following a Friday afternoon robbery at Bank of America on Harlem Road.

According to Cheektowaga Police, a female walked into the bank at about 2:19 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller complied and gave the suspect cash.

The suspect fled the area on foot and was described by the bank teller as a heavy-set black female with pink fingernails, wearing a burqa.

Police searched the area and located the suspect at the Community Charter School at 404 Edison St., Buffalo.

She was taken into custody, where a positive ID and an arrest was made. A follow-up investigation is continuing.

The charter school was searched and cleared by Erie County Sheriff’s Air 1, Buffalo K9, and Cheektowaga and Buffalo Police Officers.

 

