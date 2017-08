BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three area groups teamed up to save a kitten that fell into a sewer on Genesee Street Tuesday.

The SPCA of Erie County worked with the Buffalo Sewer Authority to rescue the tiny kitten. One rescuer even donned a garbage bag to try to save her.

They eventually saved the kitten using a humane trap from Buffalo Animal Control.

The kitten is expected to make a full recovery.