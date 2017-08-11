Three shops in HarborCenter to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three shops in HarborCenter will close at the end of September.

Clayton’s Toys and Gifts, Fowler’s Chocolates, and Red Siren will all close their doors, Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced Friday.

The Healthy Scratch and Tim Hortons will remain open.

“We are having ongoing discussions with several potential tenants and hope to soon unveil new retail offerings that will join the Healthy Scratch in continuing to enhance the Canalside District at The Shops at HarborCenter,” Don Heins of PSE said in a statement.