Uber lot gets positive reaction after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Uber users were winners at Thursday night’s Buffalo Bills game, no matter which team they rooted for.

The specially designated Uber lot had 45 spaces, often with cars waiting for passengers.

“We don’t want anybody drinking and driving,” Joe Piegay said. “This is pretty cool. We didn’t know about this. Our Uber driver told us about it on the way here. It’s actually really cool to just have one spot. Really well organized and it works out great for everybody.”

The Uber lot is about a 10-minute walk from the stadium.

