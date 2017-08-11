VA takes services on the road during Erie County Fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — John Bifugco walks around the Erie County fair with his family members, stopping for a bite to each, checking out the vendors, and meeting people front the Department of Veteran Affairs.

“They’ve helped me a lot,” said John, who is a Vietnam War Veteran. “They help all of us out. I swear by them.”

Bifugco was injured while serving with the Army. He’s been seeking services through the VA for years. Seeing the mobile unit set up at the fair is something he finds comforting and encouraging.

“There are a lot of guys who don’t want to go there,” said Bifugco. “They feel funny going to the hospital.”

The VA and mobile Vet Center brings their services on the road so they’re gaining access to veterans who might not know where to go or how to get services — for these 12 days, that means setting up at the fair where thousands of people are.

“We’re seeing them where they are and meeting them there,” said Shawn Crandall, a readjustment counselor with the Vet Center. “We’re getting them transitioned and int the care they need.”

