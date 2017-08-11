Wanted suspect leads sheriff’s deputies on nearly 100 mph pursuit in Chautauqua

By Published:

TOWN OF CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Mayville man was charged with leading Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies in a vehicle pursuit on Friday morning.

Michael S. Hannold, 41, of Mayville, was charged with third degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, second degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and speeding over 55 mph.

According to sheriff’s reports, sheriff’s deputies spotted Hannold, a wanted suspect, operating a vehicle on Beaujean Road in the Town of Chautauqua at about 9:30 a.m. Friday. Hannold was wanted for a parole violation and a misdemeanor arrest warrant from New York State Police.

A pursuit ensued, with speeds reaching nearly 100 mph.

The suspect vehicle then pulled into a driveway and Hannold fled on foot. He was taken into custody following a foot pursuit.

He was held without bail and will appear in Town of Chautauqua Court on new charges.

