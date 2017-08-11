Woman, child found slain inside Glens Falls apartment

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities say they’re investigating the slayings of a woman and young child whose bodies have been found inside an upstate New York home.

Police tell The Post-Star that the bodies were discovered Friday in an apartment in the city of Glens Falls, 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Albany.

Glens Falls Police Chief Tony Lydon says they were found by a person who went to the home to check on family members. Police haven’t released the victim’s names or how they were killed.

Officials also haven’t said if a suspect has been identified.

Yellow police crime scene tape is strung around the two-story apartment home where the bodies were found. A next-door neighbor told the newspaper a woman was heard screaming at the home Thursday night.