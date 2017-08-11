World’s largest grill at Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The world’s largest grill is on tour and will be in our area Friday.

Johnsonville’s massive 65-foot long grill is going to be at the Erie County Fair.

The grill is 53,000 lbs. and can grill 750 brats at one time.

It has traveled the country raising money for local charities. As of Friday morning, Johnsonville had raised more than $4 million since hitting the road in 1995.

A brat is three dollars, and two dollars from every one goes right to the Food Bank of Western New York.

Grillmaster Suzy Shelstad said “Every town that we go to with the grill, we have a local charity come in and volunteer their services, and then they get the proceeds. And it’s special to me. The money that is spent in that community stays in that community. So that’s pretty special.”

Shelstad is the first ever female grillmaster.

The grill can be found across from the Showplex at the fair.