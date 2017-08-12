Four children and one woman injured in rollover crash in Wilson

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — “My wife saw the car flip over into the ditch and then told me to go out because she heard kids screaming,” said Ralph Tagg, Volunteer Firefighter.

Ralph Tagg jumped into action in a matter of seconds when he heard screams outside his home.

“We cut them out with a knife, cut the seat belts out so we could get them all out cause they were all belted in. And the little one was in a back seat with a car seat so we had to cut her out and bring her out on the road there so she could be worked on,” said Tagg.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office one woman and four children were in the vehicle.

“There was one in a car seat so she had to be 2 or 3 and I think they said there was a 13 year old and on down. I saw all the kids bleeding and stuff so we got them and got them up here to where they could be worked on,” said Tagg.

The Sheriff’s office tells us a car was traveling south bound on Cambria-Wilson road in the town of Wilson when it veered off the road and struck a culvert. The car overturned multiple times before landing on it’s roof in a ditch.

“The kids were cut up and knicked up I don’t even know how bad they were hurt cause I just got them out of the vehicle so they could work on them,” said Tagg.

All five occupants were rushed to the hospital. The woman and two of the four kids have non-life threatening injuries. We are waiting for an update on the other two kids.

“At least they’re all safe and stuff that’s all that matters,” said Tagg.

Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour says everyone in the car was either wearing a seat belt or in a car seat, and that’s why they’re alive tonight.

The investigation is ongoing.