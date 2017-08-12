Four children, one adult injured in rollover

TOWN OF WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — An investigation is underway in Niagara County after a car rolled multiple times, with one adult and four children inside.

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday on Cambria-Wilson Road in the Town of Wilson.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says a car was traveling south bound when it veered off the road onto the shoulder. The car then hit a culvert in front of a home, causing it to overturn multiple times before coming to rest on its roof in the ditch.

Working to find out more about a car wreck in Wilson involving 4 kids & 1 adult female. Crews working to remove car now @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/UxD2jNDFBB — Angela Christoforos (@4AngelaC) August 12, 2017

The Sheriff’s office says there was a total of four children and one adult in the car.

The driver was transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries. Two of the children were also transported by Mercy Flight to Children’s Hospital for their injuries. The other two children were transported by ambulance to Children’s for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit.

