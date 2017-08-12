Kan Jam world championship help in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) —The world Kan Jam world championship was today at Gratwick Hose Fire Company in North Tonawanda.

Harry Holtzclaw told News 4, “I’ve never really heard of the area, so no I wouldn’t be here without Kan Jam.”

The Kan Jam World Championship tournament brought teams from all around the United States, Canada, and Europe to North Tonawanda Saturday afternoon. One team came all the way from Virginia Beach and didn’t let the rainy weather from enjoying their time and winning a lot of games! Holtzclaw said, “We decided to go no shoes, especially because I just bought new white shoes. And it’s a big adaption, instead of trying to play on your foot, I’ve decided to go let myself slide in the mud and it ends up helping me. It’s a twist that I actually like.”

Creator of the sport, Charles Sciandra, also came out to join in on the fun and show off his new granddaughter, equipped with a Kan Jam shirt and headband. He shared his excitement for the championship games and what it means to have the game he made up in his small hometown to have grown into something huge. Sciandra said, “I think it’s great because with the competition we get to support the police athletic league, they bring the whole community together. We bring players from all over the country.”

Even oceans couldn’t stop the spread of Kan Jam fever. One team came from the Netherlands where they competed with over 40 teams to win the European championship. That win, eventually brought them here.

Maurice Larrhoven, one of the competitors from Holland told News 4, “We won it, so they gave us two tickets to the world championship.”

So they packed their bags, brought their families, and traveled a full day to join in on the madness. But they say all of the travel was worth it for how strongly they feel about the game. Larrhoven said, “It’s very competitive, very challenging, it’s nice to do, and it’s nice for a nice day.”

If you love the game of Kan Jam, you may like what else the creators have up their sleeve. A football game based of the same idea, a few cans and a ball.