Movie filming in Buffalo seeks background extras

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Academy Award winning producers are filming a movie in Buffalo and you could be an extra in it!

A casting notice went out for background extras to be in a film titled “The True Adventures of Wolfboy”. The notice states that the film is an “unconventional coming-of-age tale about a young outsider who runs away from home.”

Union and non-union talent requested. If interested, you can send headshots, contact, and resume to wolfboybackgroundcasting@gmail.com.

The casting department is looking to fill stand-in positions for the film. Union and non-union talent requested.

All applicants must be over 18 years of age and must fit the following:

MALE’S Height: 5’6 only – Weight: 100-115 lbs. Chest: 28.5″ approx. Neck: 12.5″ approx. Youthful appearance, Thin build. Long neck. Caucasian.

FEMALE’S Height: 4’11 only – Weight: 90-105lbs. Youthful appearance. Caucasian.

MALE’S Height: 6’1 only – Weight: 170-185 lbs. Caucasian.

Stand-in applicants must send headshots, contact, and resume to: wolfboybackgroundcasting@gmail.com.