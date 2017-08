BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three Buffalo fighters will be featured in Bellator, MMA’s first fight in Upstate New York this month.

This competition is the first of its kind here in New York since Governor Cuomo made MMA fighting legal here. Nyal West,11, is one of the younger fighters at Western New York MMA.

He said, “I want to train as hard as I can, I want to push myself to my top level.”

On Friday, Aug. 25, Mike Taylor, TJ Sumler and Billy Windrum will appear at nearby Turning Stone Resort Casino

He’s been doing this for a little over a year now. West said, “It helps you with losing weight it makes you healthy, you can walk around confident in yourself and it helps you make friends too.”

He’s too young to fight MMA style in a cage or octagon but its something he’s looking forward to when he turns 18.He said, “I like being in the cage and everyone’s looking at me.”

That type of competition is new to New York State and now Bellator is coming to Verona this month.

It’s a big competition for professional fighters, only second to UFC which came to Buffalo earlier this year.

Michael Dauenhauer is the Owner of WNY MMA. He says the Bellator will give his fighters a home court advantage. He said, “For my guys to just stay in New York, to stay pretty close by and compete at the highest level now that UFC and Bellator is here, is a big opportunity. It’s a big difference in energy and motivation a lot of people thrive off of that.”

He says he’s noticed more people signing up for MMA style fighting since the law changes. And he’s happy it offers younger fighters , like West, a support system and a family.

“It’s constantly setting a goal and achieving it, and that’s what we are trying to do here,” he said.

He doesn’t deny it’s dangerous, but says he teaches young fighters to train the right way. “For the most part, I do believe there are very safe ways to do it, if you train right, and eat right, compete right and make your money and get out in time you should be just fine.”

The Bellator competition is at Turning Stone Casino on August 25th.